Layered Rock Formations in Badlands National Park WPA Art

Layered Rock Formations in Badlands National Park WPA Art natural
WPA poster art of dramatic landscape of layered rock formations in Badlands National Park South Dakota United States of America done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
