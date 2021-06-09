Shayan Umar

Minimo

Shayan Umar
Shayan Umar
  • Save
Minimo web ui product designer product design product design inspiration uiux designer graphic design brand identity brand design branding webdesignagency webandgraphicdesignagencey clean ui webdesigninspiration design inspiratio uiux design modern design unique design landingpage webandgraphicdesign web design
Minimo web ui product designer product design product design inspiration uiux designer graphic design brand identity brand design branding webdesignagency webandgraphicdesignagencey clean ui webdesigninspiration design inspiratio uiux design modern design unique design landingpage webandgraphicdesign web design
Download color palette
  1. minimo.jpg
  2. MINIMO BLUE.jpg

Hey Dribbblers,
I hope everyone is good today. Todays design idea is related to web and graphic design agencies on a very minimal concept. I hope you really like the design concept. Please press F and L if you like my work.
Thanks

Shayan Umar
Shayan Umar

More by Shayan Umar

View profile
    • Like