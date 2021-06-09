MFE Pro OTO – Money For Everyone Pro Software by Tom E Mcting, Vick Carty, Wayne Crowe

MFE Pro [Money For Everyone 2.0] is a unique software method that uses Gifting & Kindle to generate traffic, commissions and leads. Their proven, unique hack uses free Kindle book giveaways to drive free, daily traffic. This traffic is then sent into their viral funnel, where it’s auto-monetized.

Johan, the 61-year-old retired police officer from South Africa made $160 in his first 3 days. And it continued from there. Johan had NEVER made money with internet marketing before. The crazy part? All that income was from READING. Yup. But perhaps not in the way you might think. You see, with MFE Pro you aren’t going to be selling anything; you’re going to gift FREE ‘virtual’ reading materials to people who not only will be grateful for it. They’ll end up rewarding you handsomely for it over and over.

This Method Isn’t About Marketing; It’s About Gifting. Tom E’s partner Vic first discovered this gifting hack two years ago. He originally used it to get free traffic to his various websites. And MAN did he get traffic – floods of it without paying a penny. He never considered that this traffic could actually be buyer traffic until a few months ago, when he accidentally sent some of that traffic directly to an offer instead of his YouTube video.

Vick immediately started testing with various offers and funnels, until he found the ONE combination that consistently made him the most money. How much money? $5,000 A Month – On 100% Cruise Control. And that’s one of their favorite things about MFE Pro; once you set it up (takes about an hour), it’s on complete automatic pilot from there on. All From Giving Something Away That People Love. Does it REALLY work as well for newbies as it does for Vick? The proof is in the pudding his friend. As you saw from Johan, it works spectacularly. This has never been done before by anyone else by the way. Introducing MFE Pro.

The Formula Is very simple:

Step 1. You gift: gift free content on a site that has all the traffic built in

Step 2. They get happy: the people who gifted this content to are very grateful.

Step 3. Reward you: time to get your reward baby! This is where their secret hack comes which automatically makes sure that you get rewarded; duplicating Vick and all their students’ results on 100% automatic.

Maybe you even lost your job or business. This is what makes MFE Pro so relevant for you; it’s recession proof and can give you the kind of security that a regular job never can. in fact, for as powerfully as MFE Pro works, it works even faster when the economy sucks. And isn’t that what you want. Security, financial security? They all live in a world that you can’t count on to do your bidding. Wouldn’t it be nice to have an income that you can always count on, no matter what? Again, all you have to do to succeed is buy it, set it up, and take action.