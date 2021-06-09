I will be happy to draw an exclusive digital portrait based on your photo! :)

AFTER ORDER, PLEASE send the following information and photos messages:

1. PHOTO

Reference photos of the people or / and pets you want to take

2. BACKGROUND

For an order with a Standard/Color base background, please specify the color preferences (if any).

To order with detailed / out of the photo background, please send the pic for reference.

We can also add text (if any.)

3. SIZE AND ORIENTATION

Please choose the orientation (portrait or landscape)

You can make it any size you want. Sending the file goes to a large resolution for accurate printing.

You can check it out and let us know if there is anything that needs fixing.