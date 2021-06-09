Trending designs to inspire you
5 Years of Work to Share
Over the last 5 years, there have been more than 45 client websites I designed that I have never shared online. Every site that I’ve been a part of has its own unique problems to solve for and goals to meet. I might be my biggest critic, but it’s exciting to reflect on the progress.
Agencies: Rocket55, Perrill, Creed Interactive
