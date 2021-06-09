Sonik App Review – iOS & Android DFY Business Inside

Check my honest Sonik App Review & Huge Bonuses: http://review-oto.com/sonik-app-review/

Gone were the days when having a website was enough for online presence. In this era of when 3.5 billion people use smartphones and 2/3rd spends are done using mobile phones, having a mobile optimized site is not enough. According to the 2017 US Mobile App Report, Users spend 87 percent of their time on mobile apps compared to mobile web use that is just 13 percent. On top of that, half of digital media usage time is spent using smartphone apps so you can easily see that Mobile apps are now the next big thing.

Now I am going to share with you what is probably the most effective and powerful tool on the market which can put an end to your struggles in the mobile app world – it is Sonik App that can do them for you. This software is a brand new 1-click cloud based mobile app builder letting you create unlimited mobile apps for ios & android. Sonik App makes mobile app creation super-easy & fast without the need for a mobile designer.

It sounds great, right? Ready to get started with Sonik App? Let’s read my article below to see more information about this wonderful software! I will show you how to take advantage of this great product in detail!

SONIK APP REVIEW – WHAT IS IT?

Sonik App is the world’s first mobile app builder for ios/android that allows you to turn your existing website into a lightning fast future ready mobile app in just 1 click.

With Sonik App, you can build gorgeous mobile apps in minutes with no skills required! Anyone can compare and find the right products from the top platforms like WarriorPlus, ClickBank, JVZoo. Users can see top products and research other products. Rankings, going viral, more sales, more traffic, more engagement, more brand awareness, more trust, all of that will instantly be yours. Let’s turn Sonik App into a serious income generating machine. It is really easy to use and definitely new beginners will have no difficulty in using it!

SONIK APP REVIEW – HOW DOES IT WORK?

You’re only 3- steps away to blowing up your business sales and making more profit.

Step 1: login to our user-friendly cloud-based software!

Step 2: select the design for your mobile app. Choose format, colors, logo, text as per your brand identity.

Step 3: publish your app with 1 click straight to ios/ android & offer app development as a professional service with fastest and bug-free delivery.

SONIK APP REVIEW – FEATURES AND BENEFITS

Inbuilt web page builder

Create unlimited web pages and apps

Send unlimited notifications to any offers

High converting DFY app templates

High converting DFY webpage template

Simple 1-click installation for any app

Create apps shareable on websites, social media, texts, emails, QRcodes

Apps work on all devices like phones, tablets, desktops and laptops, even with poor or no internet connection

Make money with apps – full commercial rights and white label agency included

5 fast action bonuses

Dedicated support

Create Unlimited iOs & Android Apps

Comes With Simple Drag n Drop Editor

Offer App Development as a professional service with

fastest and bug-free delivery.

No App Store & Play Store Approval

Turn Any Website Into Fully Fedge iOS & Android Apps

Comes With Pre Built Templates