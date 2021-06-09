Marianne M

Great Bagel & Bakery website redesign

Great Bagel & Bakery website redesign
Hello all, my first shot. A website I just launched for a bagel and bakery company in Lexington, KY. You can see it at https://eatgreatbagel.com

Built with Elementor Pro.

