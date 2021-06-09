Reyjes Montero

ECLIPSE Control Solar - LogoDesign

Reyjes Montero
Reyjes Montero
Hire Me
  • Save
ECLIPSE Control Solar - LogoDesign brandidentity logos mark brandingdesign logo icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
ECLIPSE Control Solar - LogoDesign brandidentity logos mark brandingdesign logo icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
ECLIPSE Control Solar - LogoDesign brandidentity logos mark brandingdesign logo icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
ECLIPSE Control Solar - LogoDesign brandidentity logos mark brandingdesign logo icon illustrator logoinspiration design branding and identity branding logodesign
Download color palette
  1. 1D .jpg
  2. 4D.jpg
  3. 3D.jpg
  4. 2D .jpg

Logo design for Eclipse Solar Control.

Eclipe is an Ecuadorian brand that aims to provide the best laminate service in windows of houses, buildings and any other architectural construction. The function of this material is to provide greater privacy and also protect us from the ultraviolet rays produced by the sun.

If you want to see this and other projects, I invite you to take my profile on instagram y behance:

https://www.instagram.com/reyjesmontero/

https://www.behance.net/Reymontero

Also, if you want the design of a logo as is, contact us through the mail: reyjesalexander@gmail.com

Thanks for looking, evaluating and reading this far!

Reyjes Montero
Reyjes Montero
Visual Identity and Logotypes Designer • Let's talk 💬
Hire Me

More by Reyjes Montero

View profile
    • Like