Herdetya Priambodo ✱
Plainthing Studio

NFT SuperArt Landing Page

Herdetya Priambodo ✱
Plainthing Studio
Herdetya Priambodo ✱ for Plainthing Studio
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT SuperArt Landing Page token ethereum bitcoin nft gradient screen landing page landing
NFT SuperArt Landing Page token ethereum bitcoin nft gradient screen landing page landing
Download color palette
  1. nft.png
  2. nft 1.png

Hi Folks!

Today I create some exploration of the NFT SuperArt Landing Page Design. I use bold gradients colors to it

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @Plainthing Studio
dribbble account to get lots of awesome illustrations and animations
-----------------------
Wanna collaborate with us? Shoot your business inquiry to plainthingstudio@gmail.com

Plainthing.studio | Vicolo | UI8 | Youtube | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 9, 2021
Plainthing Studio
Plainthing Studio
Beautiful design meets animation, exclusive on Dribbble
Hire Us

More by Plainthing Studio

View profile
    • Like