Malena Brasil | Visual Identity

Malena Brasil is an architect who develops residential projects always thinking about the client's comfort and personality. Her trait goes from classic to modern, always with a Brazilian touch and without forget to put the essence of the customer.

Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120778619/Malena-Brasil-Visual-Identity

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/palomadiasdesign/

