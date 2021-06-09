Trending designs to inspire you
Malena Brasil is an architect who develops residential projects always thinking about the client's comfort and personality. Her trait goes from classic to modern, always with a Brazilian touch and without forget to put the essence of the customer.
Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120778619/Malena-Brasil-Visual-Identity
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/palomadiasdesign/