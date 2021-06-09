SONIK Software Review – Discover SONIK Software That Builds IOS & Android Mobile App In 1 Click

A lot gone were the days when having a website was enough for online presence. In this era of when 3.5 billion people use smartphones and 2/3rd spends are done using mobile phones, having a mobile optimized site is not enough.

Let me tell you some statistics:

According to the 2017 US Mobile App Report, Users spend 87 percent of their time on mobile apps compared to mobile web use that is just 13 percent. On top of that, half of digital media usage time is spent using smartphone apps. Also, we all are likely to check our phones every 10-15 minutes or just tap on notification and take action be it a taxi booking, shopping, online ticket purchasing, or anything.

All of that just to show you’re likely missing out on one of the most important marketing pieces for any business going forward if you do not read my review today.

Imagine if minutes from now you could start getting paid big fat $1,000+ sales straight to your bank account from hungry businesses that can’t get enough of your services.

Imagine if you had access to a $700B+ industry that is thriving in the current economy, so you could get virtually unlimited, untapped traffic 24/7 and sell any product or service.

Finally, imagine if you could press a single button and have any offer BLASTED directly to your customers’ phones and lock-screens… complete with that sweet notification “PING!”

That’s right – a virtually unlimited, untapped 24/7 traffic stream that maximizes your profit with zero work for you called SONIK is awaiting you in the review below.

So let’s now scroll down to get more insight about this amazing product.

ABOUT THE PRODUCT

SONIK is the world’s first native mobile app builder for ios/android that allows you to turn your existing website into a lightning fast future ready mobile app in just 1 click. This is a cloud-based app easy to access from anywhere, it works with Mac, PC and mobile.

You are 3-simple steps away to create your own ios/android apps & your own app development agency:

[+] Login to the user friendly cloud-based software

[+] Select the design for your mobile app. Choose format, colors, logo, text as per your brand identity.

[+] Publish your app with 1 click straight to IOS/Android & offer app development as a professional service with fastest and bug-free delivery.

SONIK SOFTWARE REVIEW – ABOUT THE CREATOR

Let me introduce you to the amazing creator of this software Akshat Gupta et al.

He is a passionate online marketer and also a very prominent figure. He has made his presence felt on the Warrior Plus marketplace over past few years. He’s always had a flair for technology and that reflects in his launches that you may have heard of: ViralFunnels, Klipse, FastDrive, ViralESY, BizInbox, AZ Viral Machine, Giviofy Reloaded, Giviofy, etc.

This time, he is back with this ground-breaking software that can facilitate you greatly on your journey of earning money online.

SONIK SOFTWARE REVIEW – ABOUT ITS SRIKING FEATURES

With SONIK you can tap into so many features:

[+] Cloud based software creates unlimited IOS & Android mobile apps

[+] IOS and android compatible gets you published on the biggest markets on earth

[+] Drag & drop editor lets you tweak everything with zero coding involved

[+] Awesome DFY breath-taking app templates in any local & online niche

[+] Commercial license to sell these apps to clients or build apps for them from scratch

[+] Turn any website (yours or clients) into fully-fledged mobile apps

[+] No need to pay or register a developer account

[+] Designed by marketers for marketers

[+] Super reliable technology

[+] Built-in training to get your apps published and generating $1,000+/app

[+] Send unlimited app notifications to customers phones and lock screens

[+] SSL encryption keeps your apps secure

[+] SEO optimization gets your apps to the top of search results

[+] 24/7 “white glove” support

[+] And so much more