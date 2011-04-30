Glenn Thomas

illustration music fun
Every Christmas I do a Mix CD for friends/family. Did a design this year, but simply have't had the time to print and cut it yet. Each little picture represented a track from the mix.

Maybe a Mid Year mix instead?

Posted on Apr 30, 2011
