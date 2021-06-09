Mini-Groups - Advantages pics for "Altitude Own" tourist club

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Happiness loves silence! How to express our willingness to take a mini-group of four or more on commercial trips - as the most significant advantage of our tourist club? What laconic sign, what capacious phrase to do this? Well, I would draw four people, perhaps even embracing, so what? Straightforward, boring and... incomprehensible. Maybe depict the notorious queue of tourists on Everest, categorically crossed out? - well, this is too much - there should be no negative in the sign. I want "soulfulness", but it has already found its visual embodiment in the sign I drew earlier. And let it be a camp thermos, three mugs plus a mug-lid! Isn't it a symbol of a small sincere company in a joint trip? But why is mini-groups an advantage? Because the feelings and sensations of victory are deep personal feelings, I am sure of that. Reaching your own altitude is happiness, and happiness loves silence!
Project of a set of pictograms for our tourist club @svoya.vysota / svoyavysota.ru
.
Счастье любит тишину! Как выразить готовность водить в коммерческие походы мини-группы от четырёх человек — как ключевое преимущество нашего тур клуба? Каким лаконичным знаком, какой ёмкой фразой? Ну нарисовал бы я четыре человечка, возможно даже обнявшихся и что? Прямолинейно, скучно и... непонятно. Может быть ставшую хрестоматийной очередь на Эверест, категорически перечёркнутую? — ну это уже слишком — в знаке не должно быть негатива. Хочется "душевности", но она уже обрела своё визуальное воплощение в знаке нарисованном мною ранее. А пусть это будет походный термос, три кружки плюс кружка-крышка! Чем не символ небольшой душевной компании в совместном походе? А почему же мини-группы — это преимущество? Да потому что переживания и ощущения победы — это глубоко личные чувства, я в этом уверен. Достичь своей высоты — это счастье, а счастье любит тишину!
Проект значков-преимуществ для нашего круба туризма @svoya.vysota / svoyavysota.ru