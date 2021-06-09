Mini-Groups - Advantages pics for "Altitude Own" tourist club

Happiness loves silence! How to express our willingness to take a mini-group of four or more on commercial trips - as the most significant advantage of our tourist club? What laconic sign, what capacious phrase to do this? Well, I would draw four people, perhaps even embracing, so what? Straightforward, boring and... incomprehensible. Maybe depict the notorious queue of tourists on Everest, categorically crossed out? - well, this is too much - there should be no negative in the sign. I want "soulfulness", but it has already found its visual embodiment in the sign I drew earlier. And let it be a camp thermos, three mugs plus a mug-lid! Isn't it a symbol of a small sincere company in a joint trip? But why is mini-groups an advantage? Because the feelings and sensations of victory are deep personal feelings, I am sure of that. Reaching your own altitude is happiness, and happiness loves silence!

Project of a set of pictograms for our tourist club @svoya.vysota / svoyavysota.ru

Счастье любит тишину! Как выразить готовность водить в коммерческие походы мини-группы от четырёх человек — как ключевое преимущество нашего тур клуба? Каким лаконичным знаком, какой ёмкой фразой? Ну нарисовал бы я четыре человечка, возможно даже обнявшихся и что? Прямолинейно, скучно и... непонятно. Может быть ставшую хрестоматийной очередь на Эверест, категорически перечёркнутую? — ну это уже слишком — в знаке не должно быть негатива. Хочется "душевности", но она уже обрела своё визуальное воплощение в знаке нарисованном мною ранее. А пусть это будет походный термос, три кружки плюс кружка-крышка! Чем не символ небольшой душевной компании в совместном походе? А почему же мини-группы — это преимущество? Да потому что переживания и ощущения победы — это глубоко личные чувства, я в этом уверен. Достичь своей высоты — это счастье, а счастье любит тишину!

Проект значков-преимуществ для нашего круба туризма @svoya.vysota / svoyavysota.ru