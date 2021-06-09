ECLIPSE Control Solar - Logodesign

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo design for Eclipse Solar Control.
Eclipe is an Ecuadorian brand that aims to provide the best laminate service in windows of houses, buildings and any other architectural construction. The function of this material is to provide greater privacy and also protect us from the ultraviolet rays produced by the sun.
If you want to see this and other projects, I invite you to take my profile on instagram y behance:
https://www.instagram.com/reyjesmontero/
https://www.behance.net/Reymontero
Also, if you want the design of a logo as is, contact us through the mail: reyjesalexander@gmail.com
Thanks for looking, evaluating and reading this far!