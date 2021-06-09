Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Free Recipe Card Printable Template V1

Free Recipe Card Printable Template V1 printable template free recipe card graphic design design photography illustration branding dribbble dribbble best shot
Free Recipe Card Printable Template V1 is a lovely and beautiful template to keep all of your favorite recipes in the same place with these printable recipe cards. It is available in 2 different sizes according to your needs: 6×4″ and 7×5″, in an easily accessible PDF format, each card can be printed as many times as you would need. They’re also both more personal and shareable​, there’s a certain charm to scribbling your own notes to refer back to or pass on to a friend.

