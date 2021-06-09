Free Recipe Card Printable Template V1 is a lovely and beautiful template to keep all of your favorite recipes in the same place with these printable recipe cards. It is available in 2 different sizes according to your needs: 6×4″ and 7×5″, in an easily accessible PDF format, each card can be printed as many times as you would need. They’re also both more personal and shareable​, there’s a certain charm to scribbling your own notes to refer back to or pass on to a friend.

