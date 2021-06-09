Instagram template Canva - Customizable Minimum Posts

Trending designs to inspire you
https://tidd.ly/3znCd34
Simple, modern, clean templates for accounts that want to announce a sale without compromising their brand image.
I've prepared a total of 72 templates, square sizes for use on Social Media like Instagram and Facebook.
This totally editable social media template is perfect for savvy business owners on a budget looking to brand themselves professionally.
This template pack works for both free and pro-Canva users.
------------------
INCLUDED IN THIS DOWNLOAD:
- 72 Templates (Instagram Posts)
*This is a digital download/template. No physical product will be shipped.*
*Any photos pictured aren't included and for display purposes only, but Canva includes 1000s of beautiful images for you to choose from.*
PERFECT FOR:
- Small Business
- Social Media Managers
- Bloggers
- Online Shop
- Other Shop Based Businesses
HOW TO USE TEMPLATES IN CANVA:
- Make sure you already have a Canva account. IT'S FREE!
https://bit.ly/3mVj5Ul
- Download the PDF, and open the link that direct you to the template
- Place your image and text
- After all, is set, save the template as JPEG, PDF, MP4, GIF, etc
- Post them on Instagram, Pinterest, Twitter, and so on
Tip: Using Canva's "Page Animation" feature, you can easily create beautiful animations with moving elements!
*Make sure your mobile & desktop device is compatible & up to date. I suggest you use Canva mobile browser or desktop browser rather than Canva mobile app to avoid errors*
NOTE:
- Due to the digital nature of this product, all sales made are final. There will be no refunds or exchange of items once a purchase is complete.
- This purchase includes the templates only. You can use any free element or use pro element if you're a pro member. Or, you can purchase the pro or premium elements from Canva.
- Do not resell the template in its original or modified, editable Canva template format.
