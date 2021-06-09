EPay App: Landing Page

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Well, I did some quick competitive analysis of various payment app's landing page to understand various small sections, I noted down my observations and started designing the landing pages. Those apps screenshots, I made them manually in figma.
You can check the original file for the reference: https://www.figma.com/file/nx39wcLELinYA8r5vmDqeS/Inkoop-Assignment?node-id=0%3A1