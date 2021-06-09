Subrajeet Biswas

EPay App: Landing Page

EPay App: Landing Page landingpage design uiux ui dribble shots dribble
Well, I did some quick competitive analysis of various payment app's landing page to understand various small sections, I noted down my observations and started designing the landing pages. Those apps screenshots, I made them manually in figma.
You can check the original file for the reference: https://www.figma.com/file/nx39wcLELinYA8r5vmDqeS/Inkoop-Assignment?node-id=0%3A1

Posted on Jun 9, 2021
