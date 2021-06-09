Soulfulness — Advantages pics for "Altitude Own" tourist club

"It was Soulful!" - we say, remembering any of the campaigns. An important impression! What does this mean for each of the participants? And how to express this with a sign?

"...This is a mandatory presence of time spent together not in motion, but when you can relax, chat, discuss what has already happened and what is planned, just immerse yourself in the sensations, this is usually by the fire, or time in a tent in the rain ))"- thanks to @swetgor for this bright and amazingly accurate image!

Continuation of "iconoclasm" and reflections on visual images for our tourist club @svoya.vysota / svoyavysota.ru

.

"Это было Душевно!" — говорим мы, вспоминая какой либо из походов. Важное впечатление! А что это означает для каждого из участников? И как это выразить знаком?

"...Это обязательное наличие совместно-проведенного времени не в движении, а когда можно расслабиться, поболтать, обсудить что уже было и что планируется, просто погрузиться в ощущения, это как правило, у костра, ну или время в палатке во время дождя ))" — спасибо @swetgor за этот яркий и удивительно точный образ!

Продолжение "иконоборчества" и размышлений по визуальным образам для нашего клуба @svoya.vysota / svoyavysota.ru