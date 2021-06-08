Women's Coffeehouse 2020 Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Logo for our annual Women's Coffeehouse event at Walnut Creek Church. ☕️
This year's theme was based on Ephesians 4:16 -- "From him the whole body, fitted and knit together by every supporting ligament, promotes the growth of the body for building itself up in love by the proper working of each individual part."
Fonts: Sophillia, Kallimata Script