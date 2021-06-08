Transfer — Advantages pics for "Altitude Own" tourist club

Transfer of tourist groups by own transport - how to show it with a pictogram? Draw a car? Primitive and not informative. What else? Throw so throw it like that - from a catapult, a trebuchet, a huge slingshot... a little more and from the cannon - to the moon :)

A bit of "iconoclasm" and reflections on visual images for our tourist club @svoya.vysota / svoyavysota.ru

.

Заброска туристических групп собственным транспортом — ну как показать это иконкой? Нарисовать машинку? Примитивно и не информативно. Ну что еще? Забросить так забросить — из катапульты, требушета, огромной рогатки... еще чуть-чуть и из пушки — на луну :))

Немного "иконоборчества" и размышлений по визуальным образам для нашего клуба @svoya.vysota / svoyavysota.ru