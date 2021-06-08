Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Thoriq Ahmadi

Matsanewa - School Profile Website

Thoriq Ahmadi
Thoriq Ahmadi
  • Save
Matsanewa - School Profile Website academic education elementary news article calendar college website university website school website profile pictorial green visual landing page university college school website ui web
Download color palette

Hello all 👋
This is my exploration about school profile website
What do you think? Feel free to talk about it.
See the full page on my Instagram Post

Press L if you like it 🤙
--------------

Reach me at:
email: thorik199@gmail.com
Instagram: thoriq.design

Thoriq Ahmadi
Thoriq Ahmadi

More by Thoriq Ahmadi

View profile
    • Like