DigiGuide - Logo Design 📄
The idea behind the logo is a document pop up from screen, and suitable for app or tech startup
This logo went unused and is available for purchase. DM or email me if you’re interested.
Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉
Interested in working together?
Reach me on DM or E-Mail :
📩 alzdesco@gmail.com
