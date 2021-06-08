Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco

DigiGuide Logo

Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco
Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco
  • Save
DigiGuide Logo gradient symbol checklist checkmark app online screen document design technology logo modern abstract logo brand branding logo design logo
Download color palette

DigiGuide - Logo Design 📄

The idea behind the logo is a document pop up from screen, and suitable for app or tech startup

This logo went unused and is available for purchase. DM or email me if you’re interested. ⁣

Did you see something similar before? Comment down below! Feel free to give me feedback, happy to hear your thoughts 😉

Interested in working together?
Reach me on DM or E-Mail :
📩 alzdesco@gmail.com

Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco
Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco

More by Alghifari Zahran | Alzdesco

View profile
    • Like