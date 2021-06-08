Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Kylee Bateman

Drake Innovation Studio Logo

Chosen as first place in a student logo competition for the Innovation Studio at Drake University. https://drakeinnovation.com/

Handlettered with a Tombow Brush Pen and scanned. Vectorized in Adobe Illustrator.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Designer, letterer, list-maker.

