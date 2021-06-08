Drake Innovation Studio Logo

Trending designs to inspire you
Chosen as first place in a student logo competition for the Innovation Studio at Drake University. https://drakeinnovation.com/
Handlettered with a Tombow Brush Pen and scanned. Vectorized in Adobe Illustrator.