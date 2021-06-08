PutraCetol Studio

ARSHAKA

ARSHAKA logo
ARSHAKA is great for any kind of display purpose from logos, Tshirt, apparel, quote, handwritten quotes, product packaging, tittle header, poster, merchandise, social media, labels, branding & greeting cards.

To access the alternate glyphs, you need a program that supports OpenType features such as Adobe Illustrator CS, Adobe Photoshop CC, Adobe Indesign and Corel Draw.

In Package :
– ARSHAKA otf
– ARSHAKA ttf
– ARSHAKA woff

Comes with :
– Uppercase
– Lowercase
– Alternate
– Number, Punctuation & Symbols
– Mùltïláñgûägé Süppõrt

If you have any questions, feedback or comments, please feel free to send me a PM or email me at putra.designer@gmail.com
Happy Creating!
Thanks!

https://putracetol.com/product/arshaka/

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
