Vintage Rovery - Elegant serif font

Introducing Vintage Rovery – A Serif Font

This typeface with elegant style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is perfect to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed products, and more!

Includes:
Vintage Rovery (OTF/TTF)

Features:
Standart Ligatures
Alternates
Stylistic Set
Swashes
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13292/vintage_rovery.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/vintage-rovery/

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
