Portfolio Website Rework

I recently overhauled my main portfolio website (tristanonek.com) to be a little more authentic to my personal image. I really like floral imagery as well as soft gold and pink colors, so I tried to use both of those here. A little fogged glass effect underneath, and I feel like this comes out with a good mix of sophistication and softness.