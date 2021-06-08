Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tristan Onek

Portfolio Website Rework

I recently overhauled my main portfolio website (tristanonek.com) to be a little more authentic to my personal image. I really like floral imagery as well as soft gold and pink colors, so I tried to use both of those here. A little fogged glass effect underneath, and I feel like this comes out with a good mix of sophistication and softness.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
