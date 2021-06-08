Wondrium on AppleTV

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Today was a big day.
About a year ago, I made this mockup of the AppleTV UI for a naming presentation. At the time Wondrium was in the top 5 of the names we tested. We had an idea, a mark, a simple palette, a few designs, and a whole lot of sweet-talkin' to sell the name through.
A year passed and today I turned on my AppleTV to see that mockup finally became reality.
Congrats to the Wondrium team. They pushed our work further than I could have imagined with new messaging, a refreshed UI, and a consistent rollout on every platform.
Visit Wondrium and sign up for a free trial here.
Read more about our work for Wondrium here.
Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director