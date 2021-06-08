Elliott Muñoz
Viget

Wondrium on AppleTV

Elliott Muñoz
Viget
Elliott Muñoz for Viget
Hire Us
  • Save
Wondrium on AppleTV monogram w naming name apple tv app icon logo identity brand strategy branding wondrium
Download color palette

Today was a big day.

About a year ago, I made this mockup of the AppleTV UI for a naming presentation. At the time Wondrium was in the top 5 of the names we tested. We had an idea, a mark, a simple palette, a few designs, and a whole lot of sweet-talkin' to sell the name through.

A year passed and today I turned on my AppleTV to see that mockup finally became reality.

Congrats to the Wondrium team. They pushed our work further than I could have imagined with new messaging, a refreshed UI, and a consistent rollout on every platform.

Visit Wondrium and sign up for a free trial here.

Read more about our work for Wondrium here.

Elliott Muñoz, Art Director
Elyse Kamibayashi, Copywriter
Ally Fouts, Creative Director

Viget
Viget
We brand, design, and build products and platforms.
Hire Us

More by Viget

View profile
    • Like