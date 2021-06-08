UNIVERSE - Futuristic display font

Trending designs to inspire you
Introducing Universe – A Futuristic Display Font
This typeface with futuristic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is perfect to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed products, and more!
Includes:
Universe (OTF/TTF/WOFF)
Features:
Alternates
Standart Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation
Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13297/universe.html
Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/universe/