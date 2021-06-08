Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Din Studio

UNIVERSE - Futuristic display font

Din Studio
Din Studio
Introducing Universe – A Futuristic Display Font

This typeface with futuristic style looks very interesting for loads of different projects and promotions. It is perfect to be used on your website, for your social media branding, Pinterest banners, printed products, and more!

Includes:
Universe (OTF/TTF/WOFF)

Features:
Alternates
Standart Ligatures
Multilingual Support
PUA Encoded
Numerals and Punctuation

Free download to personal use font : https://clickfreefonts.com/fonts/13297/universe.html

Commercial use : https://din-studio.com/product/universe/

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
