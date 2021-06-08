Vigil | Stream Crew Discord Invite 'Splash' Page

As a part of a rebrand I'm doing for Jonathan Vigil, or 'VigilSC' on Twitch (go check him out), I made a splash page for his Discord server's invitation!

Vigil created the moniker 'Stream Crew' for his viewers in 2016, but as the Stream Crew grew, it took on the role of a community for like-minded people that just happen to also watch Vigil on Twitch.

Very happen to take part in the rebranding of Vigil and the Stream Crew!