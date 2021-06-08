'Circuito Liberdade' Museum Complex

Trending designs to inspire you
Design for the app of the museum complex in Belo Horizonte - Brazil. The app was suggested to show and inform the visitors about these locations.
I would love to get feedback from you.
More about the project in: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120870153/Sugestao-de-App-Circuito-Liberdade