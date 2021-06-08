Real estate registration project

Hi friends, a recent WeChat public account about housing property registration, collective land ownership registration, etc. is online.

The client is a government agency in Sichuan, which mainly provides services such as house registration and information changes for residents who have their own real estate in the Chengdu Tianfu New District.

The project is also constantly being improved.

Search "Sichuan Tianfu New District Real Estate Registration Center" in the WeChat public account or scan the QR code in the interface to find it!

Thank you for your attention, please light up "L" if you like it~

嗨喽朋友们，最近做的一个关于房屋产权登记，集体土地所有权登记等的微信公众号上线啦。

客户是四川的一个政府机构，主要是为在成都天府新区范围内有属于自己房产的居民们办理房屋登记、信息变更等之类的服务。

该项目也在不断完善中。

微信公众号里面搜索“四川天府新区不动产登记中心”或扫描界面中的二维码就可以查看到！

感谢您的关注，喜欢请点亮"L"吧~