Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Dumadistyle

Faknes – Handwritten

Dumadistyle
Dumadistyle
  • Save
Faknes – Handwritten
Download color palette

https://dumadistyle.com/downloads/faknes-handwritten/

Faknes – Handwritten is a design font with a natural brush style and unique texture that can enhance the quality of your designs.

Faknes – This handwriting is perfect for designs, logos, social media, brands, advertisements, product designs, handwritten quotes, product packaging, headers, posters, merchandise, and other designs.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Dumadistyle
Dumadistyle

More by Dumadistyle

View profile
    • Like