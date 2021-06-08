Muhammad Ridwan

Kufi Calligraphy

Can you read it?🤔
How to read this kufi calligraphy starts from the bottom right corner, then rotates clockwise and stops in the middle.
Kufi is one of the styles in Arabic calligraphy.
And, it turns out that there are many interesting facts from this kufi calligraphy! One of them is that in one square there can be no empty space, cool!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
