Muhammad Ridwan Fauzi | محمد رضوان فوز ي

.

Can you read it?🤔

.

How to read this kufi calligraphy starts from the bottom right corner, then rotates clockwise and stops in the middle.

.

Kufi is one of the styles in Arabic calligraphy.

.

And, it turns out that there are many interesting facts from this kufi calligraphy! One of them is that in one square there can be no empty space, cool!