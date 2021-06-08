Trending designs to inspire you
Muhammad Ridwan Fauzi | محمد رضوان فوز ي
.
Can you read it?🤔
.
How to read this kufi calligraphy starts from the bottom right corner, then rotates clockwise and stops in the middle.
.
Kufi is one of the styles in Arabic calligraphy.
.
And, it turns out that there are many interesting facts from this kufi calligraphy! One of them is that in one square there can be no empty space, cool!