Daily UI 007 – Settings

This might be the biggest nitpick that the Discord team will ever see if they find this post. Or maybe it's just so far down in their list of priorities.

This feature is a redesign for the Appearance panel in their desktop application since if you want to see the results of the adjustments for the fonts, you need to keep scrolling up, and down. So I redesigned it with an inline selection, it may seem unnecessary, but I believe that it improves the UX, at least for one minute.

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
