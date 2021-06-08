Lilah Faye

Epilogue | Daft Punk

Epilogue | Daft Punk illustration design
It might not be the right time. I might not be the right one. But there’s something about us I want to say. ‘Cause there’s something between us anyway.

instagram.com/colorsindisguise
colorsindisguise.com

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
