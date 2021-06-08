Escapista.app landing page

A landing page for a personal project of mine called Escapista, a minimalistic web app for watching curated videos to relax and explore the world from home.

Escapista is a heartfelt project I started with a friend during the COVID Quarantine as a way to bring a little bit of peace to people stuck at home like ourselves and promote the great Slow TV creators that are bursting on YouTube.

The visual language draws inspiration from Scandinavian design, the birthplace of the original Slow TV shows.

Under the hood, the web app uses a regular YouTube Embedded Player, so all views and ad revenue goes to the original creators.

__

→ See it live: https://escapista.app

→ Upvote us on ProductHunt: https://www.producthunt.com/posts/escapista

→ Buy us a coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/cmdalbem