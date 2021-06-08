Retail Bag Icon

Trending designs to inspire you
Working on our iOS app, this bag will serve as a reminder to users what they can look forward to when purchasing from our site. I took a kraft paper, scanned it, and mashed it up to make a pattern that looks realistic enough. Then I just tried to add some depth to the bag.