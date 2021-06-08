Logo Design in Ceramic Art

I never mentioned much about this but back in 2015 I help my my friend get her ceramic business off the ground (Nita Cole). I worked with her to design a logo that was modern and would last over time. I also helped create the website, do all the product photography and marketing. I still do some photography work now and then for their product launches and new items.

I am really happy to see the work years later and have it still feel relevant. It is also really incredible to see your work pressed in clay in a mug you drink tea from every morning. I love to look at it when I wash it. Still brings such a smile to my face.