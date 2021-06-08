Alex Haro

La Morenita

La Morenita mindfulness badge texture foil gold vector lockup branding type logo design typography
Download color palette

Got to create the logo and branding for La Morenita.

La Morenita is a mindfulness company in Kansas City that creates opportunities for parents to connect with their children through mindfulness and positive affirmations.

