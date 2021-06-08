Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Finance App

Finance App branding user experience user interface finance app illustration ux typography ui
A finance app to save, create budgets, keep track of spending, and also, keep track of subscriptions and renew where necessary.

First off, I defined the product and whether it was going to be an app or a website. Then next, I did thorough research on finance apps. I checked designs done by other designers, studying their design techniques and what principles they may have implemented. I went on to create different user personas, thinking like different users so as to ascertain what a user may want and expect. I also drew design maps to show the flow of a user's journey from beginning to end. After all this, I started designing.

    • Like