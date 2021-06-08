Alexandra Tyler

App Sign Up

Alexandra Tyler
Alexandra Tyler
  • Save
App Sign Up signup app typography illustration design vector ui
Download color palette

Daily UI challenge prompt 1: Create a sign up page, modal, form, or app screen related to signing up for something. I chose a theoretical App to connect people to mentos because that is something I would love to have in my own life!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 8, 2021
Alexandra Tyler
Alexandra Tyler

More by Alexandra Tyler

View profile
    • Like