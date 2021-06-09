“WHERE DO WE GO WHEN WE’RE ALL DEAD?”

[Mixed Media Mockup]

Artwork:

Christan Royverne Gravestone visual collage using existing imagery

Typefaces:

‘DS Walbaumfraktur’ by

‘VTF Mixo’ by Velvetyne Type Foundry

(Gravestone) ‘Times’ by Stanley Morison & Victor Lardent

‘Helvetica Neue Bold’ from Haas Type Foundry