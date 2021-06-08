Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Design Graphicx

GI Branding Identity Logo - Logo Design - Modern Logo

Design Graphicx
Design Graphicx
  • Save
GI Branding Identity Logo - Logo Design - Modern Logo design logo brand identity design corporate logo monogram logo design lettermark designgraphicx logo design logo branding logo presentation maker logo maker creative logo logo presentaion brand identity modern logo branding logo graphic design
Download color palette

Hello, friend!

These are Logo for Yellow Industrial International recently create , I hope you will like,

I am a freelancer,
I focus on brand design,,logo design, Graphic Design

If you need a new project or some remote work,
You can contact ( hiring ) me through the following methods:

Email : designgraphicx6@gmail.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/designgraphicx.pk/

Behance: https://www.behance.net/designgraphicx

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/designgraphicx/

More complete works, please follow me Behance | Instagram | Facebook

Design Graphicx
Design Graphicx

More by Design Graphicx

View profile
    • Like