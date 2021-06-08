Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Adrian Lelaj

Daily UI Challenge #005

Daily UI Challenge #5:
Design an app icon. What best represents the brand or product? Or is it incredibly unique? Does it look great at a distance and does it stand out when put on your home screen alongside other apps?

I decided to build an app icon for the same imaginary plant marketplace that I portrayed in my landing page in design challenge #003. This was a new challenge for me, as I have never really designed icons or logos. I found that the trick to this was to make it unique, but also simple. I had lots of fun.
Hope you enjoy!

Posted on Jun 8, 2021
