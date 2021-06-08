Hassan Pervez

optimca logo design

optimca logo design negative space hassan logotype logo design lettermark o logo moon logo c icon c logo ui illustration design logos logo simple brand identity minimal mark branding modern logo
optimca logo design.
optimca logo design. (for sale)

The logo concept was the C letter or O letter or Moon.
I would love to hear your feedback on this design. Thanks..

Contact for branding works: hassanpervez2580@gmail.com

