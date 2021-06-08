Full Drop and Half Drop Repeat Patterns in Affinity Designer

This week, I have another tutorial prepared for you. I walk you through designing two of the most common types of surface pattern design repeat styles - the half drop and full drop repeat. This is a long one, but I've included the time stamps below. I walk you through my process of designing full and half drop repeats and include the steps on creating a live preview that you can use as you build your repeat tile. You can watch it here: https://youtu.be/cgAEi2Qh6Sk