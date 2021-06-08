The Freelance Life Tutorials - Add Texture Four Ways to Your Art

Trending designs to inspire you
In this week's tutorial I am going to walk you through how to give your digital art the traditional feel with texture. We will walk through how to add texture four different ways to add some life to your creations in procreate! I hope you find it helpful! You can watch the tutorial here: https://youtu.be/rdAOusonWSM