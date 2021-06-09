Maciej Nowak

Color palette 3D illustration

Color palette 3D illustration app ux design gradient pantone colors palette color palette icons icon 3d icon 3d model logo branding flat ui motion graphics 3d illustration animation
Hello, another day - another hero... section.

This time I wanted to create hero section illustration for page where you can find list of useful tools that will help you find right colour/gradient for your project.

You can also add your own favourite tool if you are into. For free.

This page is parto of my side project called Designbuddy.

Ciao!

