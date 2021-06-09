Color palette 3D illustration

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello, another day - another hero... section.
This time I wanted to create hero section illustration for page where you can find list of useful tools that will help you find right colour/gradient for your project.
You can also add your own favourite tool if you are into. For free.
This page is parto of my side project called Designbuddy.
Ciao!