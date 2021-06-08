Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Summer Brights Rainbow Surface Pattern Design Print

Summer Brights Rainbow Surface Pattern Design Print surface pattern design illustration product design graphic design design
One of my latest prints created for a surface pattern design course I launched on Skillshare. Learn how I create 4 common seamless repeat types here: https://skl.sh/3cd1dQo - you can also grab prints like this in my Spoonflower shop here: https://www.spoonflower.com/profiles/bellasophiacreative?sub_action=shop

