UI/UX Kits

Financial UI Kit_FIGMA

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits
  • Save
Financial UI Kit_FIGMA apps web development web design website concept ios vector branding motion graphics graphic design 3d animation logo illustration design ui design ux design ux ui app
Download color palette

✅ Download Link ✅

Curium - Financial UI Kit is a huge mobile screens and components with trendy design that you can use for inspiration for your app with super quality design. The kit includes 30+ mobile screens to create banking apps, crypto wallets, and budget planners.

Each screen is fully customizable, exceptionally easy to use and carefully layered and grouped in Sketch, XD & FIGMA. It's all you need for quick prototype, design and develops any iOS or Android app for iPhone Xs.

UI/UX Kits
UI/UX Kits

More by UI/UX Kits

View profile
    • Like